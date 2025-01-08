Mark Sears scores 22 points, No. 5 Alabama beats South Carolina 88-68 for 7th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points — hitting of 4 of 6 3-pointers — to help No.…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points — hitting of 4 of 6 3-pointers — to help No. 5 Alabama beat South Carolina 88-68 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Aden Holloway added 13 points for the Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in their 10th straight victory over the Gamecocks (10-5, 0-2).

Sears scored or assisted on 17 of Alabama’s first 25 points. He finished with six assists and joined Brian Williams as the only players in Alabama history with 1,500 points, 200 3-pointers and 300 assists.

Clifford Omoruyi added 10 points and five rebounds.

Jacobi Wright led South Carolina (10-5, 0-2) with 20 points. Jamarii Thomas added 15.

Takeaways

Alabama: Alabama has won by 20 or more points in each of its last three victories. … The Crimson Tide led 45-28 in the half. … Holloway scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

South Carolina: Former Alabama forward Nick Pringle had 13 points and six rebounds.

Key stat

Alabama was 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall. South Carolina was 3 of 14 on 3s.

Up next

Alabama: At No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday night.

South Carolina: Hosts Auburn on Saturday.

