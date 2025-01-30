Mark Freeman scores 29 as James Madison deals Coastal Carolina 8th loss in row, 73-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 29 points as James Madison dealt Coastal Carolina its eighth straight loss, 73-64…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 29 points as James Madison dealt Coastal Carolina its eighth straight loss, 73-64 on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 11 points and five rebounds. Bryce Lindsay scored nine.

Jordan Battle and Rasheed Jones both scored 17 to lead the Chanticleers (8-14, 1-9). Joshua Meo recorded nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.