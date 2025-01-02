Marist visits Reaves and Iona

Marist Red Foxes (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (4-9, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (4-9, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Marist after Dejour Reaves scored 22 points in Iona’s 67-61 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Gaels are 2-3 on their home court. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Red Foxes are 2-0 in MAAC play. Marist is the top team in the MAAC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Price averaging 6.5.

Iona is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Red Foxes face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Gaels.

Josh Pascarelli is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

