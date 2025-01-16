Marist Red Foxes take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, seek 9th straight victory

Marist Red Foxes (12-2, 5-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-7, 1-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (12-2, 5-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-7, 1-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist aims to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Red Foxes take on Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks are 2-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 5-0 in conference play. Marist has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Peter’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 5.2 more points per game (70.1) than Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Peacocks and Red Foxes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.6 points for the Peacocks.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

