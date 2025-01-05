Marist Red Foxes play the Quinnipiac Bobcats on 6-game win streak

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-7, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-2, 3-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-7, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-2, 3-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -2; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Marist seeks to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Quinnipiac.

The Red Foxes are 6-0 on their home court. Marist has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marist makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Quinnipiac averages 70.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.0 Marist gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Red Foxes.

Amarri Tice averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 23.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.