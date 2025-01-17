Marist Red Foxes face the Rider Broncs on 9-game win streak

Rider Broncs (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to keep its nine-game win streak going when the Red Foxes take on Rider.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-0 at home. Marist is third in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 3.9.

The Broncs are 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ruben Rodriguez averaging 2.9.

Marist averages 69.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 73.2 Rider allows. Rider has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Red Foxes.

TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

