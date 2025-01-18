Marist puts home win streak on the line against Rider

Rider Broncs (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rider Broncs (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -8.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Red Foxes play Rider.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-0 at home. Marist ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.5.

The Broncs are 2-4 in MAAC play. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ruben Rodriguez averaging 2.9.

Marist’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 65.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.5 Marist allows to opponents.

The Red Foxes and Broncs square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is averaging 16.7 points for the Red Foxes.

TJ Weeks Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.