Marist plays Iona after Lewis’ 21-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (9-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (4-9, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Iona after Elijah Lewis scored 21 points in Marist’s 69-51 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Gaels have gone 2-3 at home. Iona is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Foxes are 2-0 in conference play. Marist scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Iona scores 66.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 67.2 Marist gives up. Marist averages 71.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 73.4 Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Red Foxes meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Njie is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels.

Josh Pascarelli averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

