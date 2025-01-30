Marist hosts Siena following Coyle’s 22-point game

Siena Saints (9-11, 4-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-3, 8-1 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (9-11, 4-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-3, 8-1 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Marist after Brendan Coyle scored 22 points in Siena’s 72-68 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Red Foxes are 8-1 on their home court. Marist is third in the MAAC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Price averaging 6.5.

The Saints are 4-5 in conference games. Siena allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Marist averages 68.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 72.0 Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Collins is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Coyle is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

