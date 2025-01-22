Marist hosts Niagara after Lee’s 22-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-14, 0-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-14, 0-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Niagara after Morgan Lee scored 22 points in Marist’s 67-55 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-1 at home. Marist is seventh in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.4.

The Purple Eagles are 0-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is sixth in the MAAC scoring 60.2 points per game and is shooting 34.9%.

Marist averages 55.9 points per game, 30.0 fewer points than the 85.9 Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Marist has allowed to its opponents (38.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Lee is averaging 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles. Marlie Dickerson is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 55.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

