Marist faces Saint Peter’s, seeks 4th straight road win

Marist Red Foxes (12-2, 5-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-7, 1-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Red Foxes take on Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks are 2-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Foxes are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Marist scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Marist allows to opponents. Marist scores 5.2 more points per game (70.1) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (64.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.6 points.

Josh Pascarelli is averaging 17.1 points for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

