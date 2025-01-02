Marist faces Iona, seeks 6th straight home win

Iona Gaels (4-8, 2-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (4-8, 2-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Iona trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-0 in home games. Marist is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 2-0 in conference play. Iona has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marist scores 56.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 59.5 Iona gives up. Iona’s 33.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Marist has given up to its opponents (38.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.5 points for the Red Foxes.

Judith Gomez averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 56.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 50.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

