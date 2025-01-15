Marin, UCSB Gauchos to visit Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders

UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-8, 3-2 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-8, 3-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Marin and UCSB take on Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside on Thursday.

The Highlanders are 3-2 on their home court. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Gauchos have gone 3-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks third in the Big West shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 7.4 more points per game (65.7) than UC Riverside allows (58.3).

The Highlanders and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Jessica Grant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 56.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

