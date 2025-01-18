Marcus Randolph guides Saint Peter’s to 66-61 victory over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marcus Randolph had 18 points to help Saint Peter’s turn back Sacred Heart 66-61 on Saturday.…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marcus Randolph had 18 points to help Saint Peter’s turn back Sacred Heart 66-61 on Saturday.

Randolph also grabbed six rebounds for the Peacocks (7-8, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mouhamed Sow totaled 12 points and five rebounds. Armoni Zeigler scored 10.

Amiri Stewart led the way for the Pioneers (6-12, 2-5) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Anquan Hill added 13 points and six rebounds. Tanner Thomas had 10 points and six boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

