Marcus Millender scores 21 off bench to lead UTSA to 88-75 victory over Wichita State

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marcus Millender’s 21 points off of the bench led UTSA to an 88-75 victory over Wichita State on Saturday.

Millender also contributed five assists for the Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Raekwon Horton totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Damari Monsanto hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.

The Shockers (10-6, 0-3) were led by Xavier Bell with 23 points. Quincy Ballard added 22 points and six rebounds. Corey Washington contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

UTSA took the lead with 18:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-32 at halftime, with Millender racking up 21 points. UTSA pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 22 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

