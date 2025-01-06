Marciulionis and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 1-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-3, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 1-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-3, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Loyola Marymount after Augustas Marciulionis scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-58 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels have gone 9-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 3.3.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 75.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 70.7 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is averaging 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Jevon Porter is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.