Mara leads UCLA against Washington after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) Seattle; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Washington after Aday Mara scored 22 points in UCLA’s 85-83 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Huskies are 8-4 on their home court. Washington has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.7% UCLA allows to opponents. UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.