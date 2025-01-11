Mantis scores 17, Maine defeats Albany (NY) 87-66

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Christopher Mantis had 17 points in Maine’s 87-66 win over Albany (NY) on Saturday. Mantis shot…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Christopher Mantis had 17 points in Maine’s 87-66 win over Albany (NY) on Saturday.

Mantis shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Black Bears (10-8, 2-1 America East Conference). AJ Lopez scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaden Clayton shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven assists.

Kacper Klaczek led the way for the Great Danes (9-9, 1-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Amar’e Marshall added 15 points and four assists for Albany (NY). DeMarr Langford Jr. also recorded 12 points and two steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Maine visits NJIT and Albany (NY) hosts Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

