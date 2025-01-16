Mann has 15, Queens beats Stetson 95-60

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Nasir Mann scored 15 points as Queens beat Stetson 95-60 on Thursday night. Mann added five…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Nasir Mann scored 15 points as Queens beat Stetson 95-60 on Thursday night.

Mann added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals (12-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kalib Mathews scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Chris Ashby had 12 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range).

Mehki led the way for the Hatters (4-14, 2-3) with 19 points. Josh Massey added 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Queens visits FGCU and Stetson plays West Georgia at home.

