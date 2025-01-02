Manhattan visits Siena following overtime win

Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Siena followingManhattan’s 86-81 overtime victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Saints have gone 2-2 at home. Siena gives up 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Jaspers are 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Siena averages 67.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 75.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.8 Siena gives up.

The Saints and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 14 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints.

Jaden Winston is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

