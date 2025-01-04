Manhattan takes on Rider following Dinkins’ 26-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (6-6, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-9, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-6, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Rider after Devin Dinkins scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 103-95 overtime loss to the Siena Saints.

The Broncs are 0-3 in home games. Rider is ninth in the MAAC with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

The Jaspers are 1-2 in conference matchups. Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The Broncs and Jaspers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Will Sydnor is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.