Manhattan plays Rider after Dinkins’ 26-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (6-6, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Rider after Devin Dinkins scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 103-95 overtime loss to the Siena Saints.

The Broncs have gone 0-3 at home. Rider ranks seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Tariq Ingraham paces the Broncs with 6.3 boards.

The Jaspers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Manhattan is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Rider is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 77.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 73.4 Rider allows to opponents.

The Broncs and Jaspers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Rodriguez is averaging three points for the Broncs.

Will Sydnor is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

