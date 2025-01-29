Manhattan plays Iona following Young’s 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (10-8, 4-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 5-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-8, 4-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 5-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Iona after Tegan Young scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 80-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 5-3 at home. Iona gives up 62.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan averages 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Iona’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is scoring 9.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Jaspers. Young is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

