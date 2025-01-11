Manhattan hosts Merrimack following Shepard’s 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (7-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-6, 2-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (7-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-6, 2-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Manhattan after Thalia Shepard scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 64-53 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers have gone 4-2 at home. Manhattan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 3-1 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack gives up 60.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Manhattan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 58.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 57.9 Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 35.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Jaspers.

Shepard is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

