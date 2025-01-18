Manhattan and Niagara meet for conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 2-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 2-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Manhattan in MAAC action Saturday.

The Jaspers are 3-3 on their home court. Manhattan is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles are 2-4 against conference opponents. Niagara is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Manhattan scores 75.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 70.0 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

