Mancini leads Bryant against Maine after 23-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Maine after Mia Mancini scored 23 points in Bryant’s 61-49 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears are 2-3 in home games. Maine is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in America East play. Bryant has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine scores 59.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 59.4 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Maine allows.

The Black Bears and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Bornemann is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Mancini is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.