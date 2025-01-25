Maly and Creighton host No. 6 UConn

UConn Huskies (18-2, 9-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-3, 8-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (18-2, 9-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-3, 8-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays No. 6 UConn after Morgan Maly scored 24 points in Creighton’s 63-52 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays have gone 6-0 in home games. Creighton averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 9-0 in conference play. UConn has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Creighton scores 74.0 points, 23.1 more per game than the 50.9 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Jensen is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Bluejays. Maly is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

