Malik Thomas scores 20 to lead San Francisco to 80-63 victory over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Malik Thomas had 20 points to lead San Francisco to an 80-63 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Thomas shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Dons (15-5, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams scored 16 and Venjamin Absoi added eight points and six rebounds.

Boubacar Coulibaly finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Waves (7-11, 1-4). Stefan Todorovic had 13 points and seven rebounds. Moe Odum added eight points, four assists and three steals.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 48-36 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

