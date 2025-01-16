Malik Moore scores 18 to help Montana secure 63-59 victory over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Malik Moore scored 18 points to lead Montana over Weber State 63-59 on Thursday night. Moore…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Malik Moore scored 18 points to lead Montana over Weber State 63-59 on Thursday night.

Moore shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Joe Pridgen shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats (7-11, 1-3) were led by Miguel Tomley with 16 points and six rebounds. Vasilije Vucinic added 13 points and nine rebounds. Dyson Koehler had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

