Malachi Davis scores 23 to lead Long Island University over Saint Francis (PA) 64-51

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 23 points to lead Long Island University to a 64-51 victory over Saint…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 23 points to lead Long Island University to a 64-51 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Davis shot 9 for 18 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Sharks (9-11, 5-0 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller added 10 points and eight rebounds. Brent Davis pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

Juan Cranford Jr. led the way for the Red Flash (7-12, 2-3) with 10 points. Daemar Kelly and Riley Parker both scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.