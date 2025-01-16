Maine hosts NJIT after Zuniga’s 29-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 3-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-10, 2-2 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 3-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-10, 2-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Maine after Alejandra Zuniga scored 29 points in NJIT’s 72-54 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears have gone 3-3 in home games. Maine is ninth in the America East with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 2.5.

The Highlanders are 3-0 in America East play. NJIT averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Maine scores 60.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 65.7 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.5 more points per game (69.3) than Maine gives up (61.8).

The Black Bears and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Olivia Kulyk averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

