Maine hosts Binghamton following Walker’s 21-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (9-7, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-7, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Maine after Chris Walker scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 87-82 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Black Bears have gone 3-1 at home. Maine is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 1-0 in America East play. Binghamton ranks second in the America East shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

Maine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Black Bears.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.