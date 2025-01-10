Maine hosts Albany (NY) after Tynes’ 25-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-8, 1-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-8, 1-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-8, 1-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-8, 1-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays Albany (NY) after Kellen Tynes scored 25 points in Maine’s 82-71 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears have gone 4-1 in home games. Maine has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Great Danes are 1-1 in America East play. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

Maine is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Great Danes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.