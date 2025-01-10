Mahi, Santa Clara defeat Oregon State 82-81 in OT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara with 21 points and Tyeree Bryan hit the game-winning layup…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara with 21 points and Tyeree Bryan hit the game-winning layup with three seconds left in the overtime as the Broncos took down Oregon State 82-81 on Thursday.

Mahi also added six rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (11-6, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Adama Bal scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Camaron Tongue and Carlos Stewart both added 10 points.

Parsa Fallah led the way for the Beavers (12-5, 2-2) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Michael Rataj added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State. Isaiah Sy also put up 12 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Santa Clara hosts San Francisco and Oregon State travels to play Pacific.

