Mahi leads Santa Clara against San Francisco after 21-point game

San Francisco Dons (14-4, 4-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 3-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on San Francisco after Elijah Mahi scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 82-81 overtime victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 at home. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Jake Ensminger leads the Broncos with 5.8 boards.

The Dons have gone 4-1 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks third in the WCC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Santa Clara makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). San Francisco averages 77.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 75.6 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Stewart is averaging 11.9 points for the Broncos.

Marcus Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

