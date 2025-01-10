Maguire leads Houston Christian against Incarnate Word after 22-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 1-4 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 1-4 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Incarnate Word after Erin Maguire scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 61-51 loss to the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Houston Christian has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals have gone 2-3 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Houston Christian gives up.

The Huskies and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maguire is averaging 11 points for the Huskies.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 48.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

