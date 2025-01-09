Magee’s 24 lead Drexel past Stony Brook 67-51

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Kobe Magee’s 24 points helped Drexel defeat Stony Brook 67-51 on Thursday night. Magee shot…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Kobe Magee’s 24 points helped Drexel defeat Stony Brook 67-51 on Thursday night.

Magee shot 9 for 13, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (10-6, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Yame Butler shot 3 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Cole Hargrove went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Seawolves (4-12, 0-3) were led in scoring by CJ Luster II, who finished with 21 points and four steals. Jared Frey added 10 points.

Drexel led 32-28 at halftime, with Magee racking up 13 points. Butler scored a team-high 11 points in the final half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Drexel hosts Towson and Stony Brook takes on Northeastern at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.