Madsen, Utah Utes to host Mitchell and the Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-7, 2-6 Big 12) at Utah Utes (11-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Madsen and Utah host Dillon Mitchell and Cincinnati in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Utes have gone 10-3 at home. Utah leads the Big 12 with 18.9 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 4.0.

The Bearcats are 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.6.

Utah scores 76.8 points, 14.1 more per game than the 62.7 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 71.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.3 Utah gives up to opponents.

The Utes and Bearcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Little is averaging 6.6 points and four assists for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Simas Lukosius is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bearcats. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

