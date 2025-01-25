Madlock scores 14 as Alabama State downs Prairie View A&M 66-63

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock had 14 points in Alabama State’s 66-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock had 14 points in Alabama State’s 66-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Madlock also contributed 13 rebounds for the Hornets (8-11, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Amarr Knox scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. CJ Hines shot 3 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (4-16, 3-4) were led in scoring by Braelon Bush, who finished with 25 points and two steals. Marcel Bryant added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Prairie View A&M. Jordan Tillmon had 13 points and nine rebounds.

