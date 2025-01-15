Maddox scores 20, George Mason wins 67-59 against Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Darius Maddox’s 20 points helped George Mason defeat Dayton 67-59 on Wednesday night. Maddox shot 8…

Maddox shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Patriots (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Haynes scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. K.D. Johnson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Nate Santos led the Flyers (11-6, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Malachi Smith added 14 points and five assists for Dayton. Enoch Cheeks also put up 11 points.

George Mason led 41-27 at halftime, with Maddox racking up 13 points. The Patriots turned a 13-point second-half lead into a 20-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 58-38 lead with 11:02 left in the half. Maddox scored seven second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

