Mackey, Houston Christian Huskies take on the Lamar Cardinals

Houston Christian Huskies (4-9, 1-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Mackey and Houston Christian visit Andrew Holifield and Lamar on Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 at home. Lamar ranks second in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Holifield averaging 2.5.

The Huskies are 1-1 in Southland play. Houston Christian gives up 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Mackey is averaging 14.5 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

