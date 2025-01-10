Mackey and Houston Christian host Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-6, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 2-2 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-6, 2-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 2-2 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Incarnate Word after Julian Mackey scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 83-73 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 at home. Houston Christian is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 2-2 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston Christian’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 6.5 more points per game (77.4) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (70.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies.

Davion Bailey is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.