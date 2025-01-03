Mack scores 26 points as Georgetown takes down Xavier 69-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 26 points helped Georgetown defeat Xavier 69-63 on Friday night. Mack shot 8 of 16…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 26 points helped Georgetown defeat Xavier 69-63 on Friday night.

Mack shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Hoyas (12-2, 3-0 Big East Conference). Micah Peavy added 15 points while going 7 of 14 from the field while he also had 10 rebounds. Thomas Sorber shot 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (9-6, 1-3). Dayvion McKnight added 12 points and four assists for Xavier. Ryan Conwell also recorded 12 points.

Georgetown went into the half ahead of Xavier 30-24. Peavy scored 11 points in the half. Mack’s 20-point second half helped Georgetown close out the six-point victory.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Georgetown visits Marquette and Xavier hosts St. John’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.