Mack and Georgetown host No. 8 Marquette

Georgetown Hoyas (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits No. 8 Marquette after Malik Mack scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 69-63 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Golden Eagles are 9-0 on their home court. Marquette scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Hoyas are 3-0 in Big East play. Georgetown has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Marquette scores 80.4 points, 17.4 more per game than the 63.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Thomas Sorber is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

