Mabry leads Tulane against Charlotte after 21-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-8, 0-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Charlotte after Amira Mabry scored 21 points in Tulane’s 72-64 loss to the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 3-3 in home games. Charlotte is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Green Wave are 1-1 in conference games. Tulane is seventh in the AAC allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Charlotte is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.5% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay Kay Green is averaging six points for the 49ers.

Mabry is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.