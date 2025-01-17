Mabry and Tulane host Memphis

Memphis Tigers (3-13, 1-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 4-2 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (3-13, 1-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 4-2 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Memphis after Amira Mabry scored 20 points in Tulane’s 66-62 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave are 7-2 in home games. Tulane ranks second in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 4.8.

The Tigers have gone 1-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulane averages 70.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 80.6 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Green Wave.

TI’lan Boler is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.