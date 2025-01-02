Lutz leads Milwaukee against Wright State after 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (2-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Wright State Raiders (2-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-12, 0-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Wright State after Anna Lutz scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 73-68 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 in home games. Milwaukee is ninth in the Horizon with 26.1 points per game in the paint led by Izzy Pugh averaging 4.0.

The Raiders have gone 0-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 65.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 71.4 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamy Peppler is averaging 7.8 points and five assists for the Panthers.

Claire Henson is shooting 31.1% and averaging 9.9 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

