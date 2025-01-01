Lutz and Milwaukee host Wright State

Wright State Raiders (2-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Wright State Raiders (2-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-12, 0-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Wright State after Anna Lutz scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 73-68 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers are 2-3 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Raiders are 0-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Milwaukee is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Panthers and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers.

Amaya Staton is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.