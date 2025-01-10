Luster leads Stony Brook against Northeastern after 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-12, 0-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-12, 0-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Northeastern after CJ Luster II scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 67-51 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 2-5 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against CAA opponents. Northeastern averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stony Brook’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luster is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Rashad King is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.