Luster leads Stony Brook against Charleston (SC) after 31-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-16, 1-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-5, 6-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-16, 1-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-5, 6-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Charleston (SC) after CJ Luster II scored 31 points in Stony Brook’s 89-74 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars are 8-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seawolves are 1-7 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 66.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 74.3 Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Seawolves meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is scoring 18.4 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Luster is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Seawolves. Joseph Octave is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

